Brusly Middle and High School started new carpool routes after backups caused headaches for parents and local law enforcement last week. The carpool chaos has been mitigated with the new routes that allow for more cars on campus, according to Superintendent of Schools Wes Watts and Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux.
Brusly Middle School will begin a new route Wednesday and Brusly High began a new afternoon carpool route on Friday to solve the backlog of cars on the North Vaughn Dr., the La. Hwy. 1 service road. Afternoon carpool caused a majority of the backups, Watts said. Adjusting carpool routes the first week of school is common for West Baton Rouge Parish Schools, he added.
Chief Lefeaux said the carpool chaos overloaded the Brusly Police Department the first week back to school. Most Brusly Police officers worked overtime last week to keep up with regular calls and carpool assistance.
Schools and the school district are responsible for planning the carpool routes and local law enforcement assists with implementation.
School administrators and Brusly police officers met Friday to develop new plans for the Brusly Middle and High School campuses to alleviate long lines and avoid u-turns on La. Hwy. 1. Some administrators rode in buses to find the best entrance and exit route onto campus and ensure the new routes were feasible for bus drivers and the safest option.
Watts said the new routes allow more cars onto campus while keeping busses and vehicles as separate as possible.
“We’ll do whatever it takes to make it as good as we can,” he added.
