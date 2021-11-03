West Baton Rouge Parish opened a new early voting location at 158 E. St. Francis St. in Brusly on Friday, October 29, 2021. As of Monday, two days into early voting, the turnout was a total of 78 people for the parish according to the Registrar of Voters.
Clerk of Court, Mark Graffeo said the center has been in the works for 5 years now. “Our early voting numbers have been really good the past few years,” Graffeo said, and of this election’s early voting from last weekend to November 6, “I don’t think we are going to have eye popping numbers.” The ballot for this election only includes 4 amendments for voters in West Baton Rouge Parish but the center will have the opportunity to operate and sort out any issues.
However, no issues were reported by the Registrar of Voters on Saturday or Monday. Corey Passantino, Registrar for West Baton Rouge, said early voters responded well to the new location. “Everybody who has come in so far has been very, very appreciative of the new location,” said Passantino. She added, “I think it’s a great thing—not only for this side of the intracoastal, but I think it’s great for the entire parish.”
The WBR Parish President, the Clerk of Court, Registrar of Voters and the Secretary of State have worked together to get this project completed. There were reported setbacks due to Hurricane Ida, however, the plans pulled through. Graffeo mentioned future plans of the Registrar of Voters to add on to their building in Port Allen as well.
