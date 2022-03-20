With over 29 years as a trusted and licensed professional, Marvin Schaffer, Jr serves as Owner and Chief Service Expert for families dealing with the loss of their loved ones. Marvin is a native of Greensburg, Louisiana and a proud graduate of Southern University.
His unique passion and interest for providing solace to families in their time of need led him to the Funeral Service industry. With humble beginnings at the young age of 15, Marvin started his career as a janitor at a funeral home. Relentlessly, he pursued continuing education earning an Associate’s degree from Commonwealth Funeral Service Institute.
He is a licensed Funeral Director in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, a certified crematory operator, Notary and licensed Insurance Agent. He is an active member of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association where he has served as Sgt At Arms, Lieutenant Governor and Governor.
As a dedicated and respected citizen, Marvin serves his community as an active deacon at his church, member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, James A Taylor Lodge #78 and volunteers with several non-profit organizations.
While there are many accomplishments and credentials associated with his extensive care in the funeral industry, Marvin’s most treasured moments are spent with family. He believes family is the foundation bond for the highest expression of love and compassion.
This is why he has dedicated his gifts and talents to helping families celebrate the lives of their loved ones with honor, admiration and dignity.
