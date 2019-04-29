The Sid Richardson Road Extension is "pretty much ready to go," Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot told the Parish Council during the Thursday, April 25 meeting.
The Council will vote on a name for the new road during the Thursday, May 10 meeting.
The road connects Sid Richardson Road to LA Hwy. 1148 in Iberville Parish.
Name ideas include Sid Richardson South, Bayou Brusly Road, and David Lee Pert Road. At one time, the former landowner considered donating the land and requested the parish name the road after Pert, the original landowner. However, since the parish purchased the property and the landowner did not donate it, Berthelot said there is no obligation to name it after him.
Berthelot said it is important to name the road soon for dispatch reasons. Council Chairman Gary Spillman requested input from the 9-1-1 office before deciding on a name.
The new Sid Richardson Road Extension needs a name... Any ideas?The Parish Council will vote on a name at the May 9 meeting. pic.twitter.com/yc0tpVGfT5— Bre (@BtheJournalist) April 26, 2019
