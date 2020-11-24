The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a 24-year-old New Roads man who was found in the roadway Sunday. Jaleel Leonard was found dead as a result of a single gunshot wound in a residential area off of Section Road Sunday, Nov. 22, according to detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy revealed Leonard was shot once and died at the scene, authorities said.
The motive behind the homicide is unknown at this time and currently being investigated by West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division.
Anyone with information about Leonard’s death is urged to call West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (225) 382-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.