A single vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 415 north of LA Hwy 414 in Pointe Coupee Parish claimed the life of 66-year-old George Forest of New Roads around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, according to Louisiana State Police.
According to authorities, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Forest was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 415 in a 2005 Ford F-150. For reasons still under investigation, Forest entered the northbound lane of LA Hwy 415 in an attempt to pass another southbound vehicle. After entering the northbound lane, the Ford ran off the roadway to the left and overturned.
Forest was properly restrained at the time of the crash; however, he sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis.
