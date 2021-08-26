HARAHAN - Families Helping Families of Greater New Orleans (FHFofGNO), the Louisiana Parent Training & Information Center (LaPTIC) is presenting a new series of virtual seminars called, “Navigating the IEP.” It is in four parts and will be offered on different days of the week and at various times of day to hopefully accommodate busy schedules. Each part of the series goes in-depth into different sections of the IEP, allowing parents to gain a better understanding of the document and how it can help their child achieve their greatest success in school. And as always, our training is FREE for parents and professionals to attend.
The seminars run from September 1 through September 23. For dates, times and registration forms go to www.thewestsidejournal.com. and look for “The Louisiana Parent Training and Information Center.”
The Louisiana Parent Training and Information Center (LaPTIC) is a project of FHF of GNO and funded by a grant from the United States Department of Education. Their mission is to empower and educate children and adults with disabilities and their families about resources, services, and supports to attend school, work, and thrive in their communities. It provides webinars and seminars on a variety of disability-related issues for parents of children with disabilities and professional audiences. We teach parents to become an advocate for their child. All services are provided FREE of charge.
For more information call Bebe Bode at 504-888-9111.
