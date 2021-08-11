Early last week, the city of Addis installed new instruments to fleet vehicles for improvement of their road maintenance approach. The systems are now collecting data on pavement conditions. Addis’ council approved adding the Arkansas based company, Roadway Management Technologies (RMT) to their budget this year to optimize spending with regards to road maintenance.
This new partnership offers an innovative approach to road preservation by utilizing crowd-sourced technology to collect data daily using the city’s fleet. The Mayor of Addis, David Toups, said this technology helps them address issues before they become more costly problems. These savings will allow the program to pay for itself.
Toups also said the use of third-party companies with expertise in pavement preservation began several years ago with a local company, Material Resources, Inc. of Port Allen. It was Material Resources Inc. who suggested Addis consider utilizing this new technology developed by Roadway Management Technologies.
Addis is the first town in the state of Louisiana to partner with Roadway Management Technologies, but RMT is already working with municipalities in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma to improve management of roadwork.
RMT CEO Candler McCollum explained that the data is passively collected by sensors mounted on the town’s fleet vehicles. This crowd-sourced technology allows the city to monitor pavement conditions and trends in pavement deterioration without any additional effort from the town’s personnel. Then, the data is used to identify roads in disrepair, calculate the type of treatment that will be most cost-effective, and finally, monitor repairs and preservation efforts to maximize return on investment.
Mayor Toups stated, “Managing roads has always been a game of catch-up.” However, with a well-executed pavement preservation approach fostered by this new technology, roads can last up to 40% longer, explained CEO Candler McCollum. McCollum showed how the town of Addis will be able to visualize and run reports in their cloud-based software to calculate return on investment based on the performance of treated vs non-treated roads. The CEO concluded, “It’s more affordable to maintain a good road than a bad road, and understanding which roads are preservation candidates, and which treatments are most effective, is a difficult task. This is where our system excels––by monitoring every road in a network daily, we help municipalities execute the right treatment on the right road at the right time.”
This preservation ideology replaces the “worst first” approach to road repair that has so far failed both Louisiana and national infrastructure. Live imagery reports from already circulating fleet vehicles can also be helpful in dramatic weather events like flooding where excessive water can create faster road degradation.
Service departments can use the data management system to see what suggested repairs are needed within city limits and plan accordingly with their annual budget. In theory, this can organize and maximize budget efficiencies when compared to traditional road survey strategies that don’t collect daily road data.
“We’re a small town, but that doesn’t mean we think small,” says Toups. “Partnering with RMT will allow us to manage and improve our local road networks as our town continues to grow.”
