The West Side Journal's printing press experienced issues and failed to address more than 700 newspapers scheduled for delivery on March 21.
We apologize for any inconvenience this delay in delivery may cause and invite you to view our E-edition here. Newspapers should be delivered no later than Saturday, March 23.
If you have not received a newspaper by Sunday, March 24 please email Editor@thewestsidejournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.