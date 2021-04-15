DOTD announced nightly lane closure along Interstate 10 from the Miss. River Bridge to the Acadian Thruway (Exit 157B) beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 18 and ending at 5 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Lane closures will be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. Work to begin in the westbound direction and conclude in the eastbound direction. One lane of travel will be maintained in all directions at all times.
These closures are necessary for removing and replacing permanent pavement striping along the interstate travel lanes and gore areas.
These closures are subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.
