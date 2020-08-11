More samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the southern portion of West Baton Rouge Parish. According to West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control, nine of 42 samples sent to the LSU Diagnostic lab last week tested positive.
Week before last, eight of 40 samples were positive for West Nile Virus.
The parish is experiencing an increase in floodwater mosquitos from heavy rains at the end of July. The Mosquito Control Department began parish-wide sprays Monday that will continue throughout the week.
