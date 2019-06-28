There will be a slight difference in this year's Fourth of July celebration on the levee: it won’t be on the levee.
Due to the record-setting water level of the Mississippi River, Fourth of July festivities on both sides of the river will be held behind the levee. Those attending theWest Baton Rouge Fourth Fest will watch the WBRZ-TV Fireworks on the Mississippi from Port Allen's Centennial Park between City Hall and the Old Ferry Landing.
Pedestrian and vehicle access will be prohibited on the levee between Interstate 10 and North Street beginning at 5 p.m. on July 4, according to WBRZ.
Parish and City officials will meet with law enforcement on Monday, July 1 to discuss options for blocking off the levee, Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said.
The Fourth Fest will kick-off at 4 p.m. on Thursday with music by Parish County Line and Foret Tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.