West Baton Rouge Parish tested 405 WBR and Pointe Coupee residents for COVID-19 and five of those tests came back positive, according to Parish President Riley "PeeWee" Berthelot.
None of the West Baton Rouge residents tested were positive for COVID-19. Five Pointe Coupee residents tested positive - three Ventress residents and two New Roads residents, Berthelot said.
West Baton Rouge Parish held four COVID-19 drive-up test sites over two weeks. The tests were free and did not require a person to have doctor's orders or be showing symptoms to receive testing, which may be the reason for the low number of positive results, Berthelot said.
Currently, there are no plans for additional COVID-19 or coronavirus anti-body testing.
Berthelot said the parish would like to offer more COVID-19 testing and antibody testing but tests are not currently available from the Governor's Office and Department of Homeland Security, he said.
Several local clinics now offer antibody testing for $50 to $100.
