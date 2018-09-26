The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department announced none of the 64 samples submitted for testing last week tested positive for disease.
The number of positive samples has declined steadily through September. On Sept. 4, the department announced 25 of the 77 samples submitted tested positive for West Nile Virus. On Sept. 12, five of 20 samples tested positive for the disease.
Last week, just one of the 33 samples submitted for testing came back positive.
Due to the low number of positive results, the department will not spray parish-wide this week.
However, the department will spray all parks and schools in the parish on Thursday, Sept. 27 in preparation for weekend activities.
To track positive disease samples and see a spray truck schedule, visit the active GIS spray zone map here.
