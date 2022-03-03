BATON ROUGE, La. – Monday, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) began phasing in non-contact visitation across its state-run prisons. Maintaining in person connections with loved ones is critical to a person’s success in prison. DPS&C has determined that as the COVID numbers inside the prisons continue to decline, and the vaccination rates among prisoners and the general public increase, the current environment is suitable to resume visitation. The Department has also approved general reopening plans for its facilities and continues to monitor the current status of COVID-19 in the public and in its prisons.
Prisons have educated their inmate populations on the processes and procedures of visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic. At all institutions, visitors must be on the inmate’s approved visitation list in order to be eligible to visit.
The DPS&C originally suspended visitation on March 12, 2020, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect staff and inmates at the state’s institutions. Visitation resumed on March 13, 2021, and when COVID-19 infections surged, the Department suspended visitation again on July 26, 2021. On October 18, 2021, the Department reinstated visitation until a surge in COVID cases across the state forced suspension of visitation on January 6, 2022. The Department created a webpage at doc.la.gov with COVID-19 information to keep relatives, loved ones, and the general public informed on the latest developments concerning the pandemic.
