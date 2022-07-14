When the start of school rolls around next month, it will not only be the students who return at one parish school.
At North Iberville, it will mark the return of K-12 classes for the first time in 14 years.
While STEM classes for grades 7-12 began several years ago at the Rosedale school, traditional K-12 classes had been gone since 2009 when the Iberville Parish School Board voted to close the school.
Classes will resume in Aug. 9.
Students in those areas who were not enrolled in the North Iberville STEM Academy for grades 7-12 either rode a bus from those areas to Plaquemine High School.
Other families opted to send their children to schools in Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Dr. Amanda Austin, who was at Plaquemine High before she came to the NIHS campus three years ago.
“It’s an exciting time because we’re bringing back a full community school,” said Austin, a graduate of Barbe High School in Lake Charles, and a native of Texarkana, Texas. “Not much will change with STEM, but we will be working to rebuild trust with the community and increase parental involvement.”
Aside from the STEM courses, electives will include foreign language, health and PE, band/music, gaming and medical technology.
Pathway/certification courses will include Autodesk inventor, medical assistant and drone certification (FAA Part 107).
For School Board member Pam George, who represents the area, the reopening will mark the culmination of a grass-roots effort that took shape to reopen the school.
“I’ve gotten a lot of text messages about the school,” she said. “I’m very encouraged by the level of enthusiasm.”
Aside from academics, George and other area residents are eager to see the return of the school’s athletic program.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association requires a two-year wait period before a new or reinstituted program can compete for a district state title.
“I had two men come to see me at the Grosse Tete Town Hall, and they asked me if North Iberville was going to have a football team, and I told them that at 8 a.m. each morning they would see players on the field,” George said. “People are now saying they’ll have somewhere to go again on Friday nights.”
Joshua Gast will serve as head football coach. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Liberty High School.
The plans call for a return of high school athletics at North Iberville, but it will be a gradual transition.
George is optimistic that the reopening will help revive an area that has suffered from the loss of the K-12 program.
“If you look at the population from the 2020 census, Maringouin lost a lot,” she said. “I’m just excited to see the community come together again.”
