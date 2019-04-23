The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced alternating lane closures on the northbound Intracoastal Bridge Tuesday and Wednesday.
The closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, ending at 4 a.m. the following morning.
Crews will be sealing bridge joints and doing cleanup, according to DOTD.
