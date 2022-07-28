Distracted by the dog days of summer, it can be easy to forget Louisiana is a few months into hurricane season.
The Gulf has been relatively quiet thus far, but this is set to change as the season continues. Though many know how to properly prepare for an approaching storm, it’s important to have a refresher on basic knowledge and learn new incoming information on what steps to take.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s Storm Tour has circulated throughout the media in hopes to reach as many Louisianians’ ears as possible.
The purpose of this tour is to advise, educate, and remind residents that hurricane season is still in effect along with the dangers.
“We’ve had a relatively quiet 10 years, frankly, 15 years after Katrina,” Donelon said. “We went without hurricanes for the last five, but the last major was Gustav in 2008.”
Through Donelon’s Storm Tour advisory, Louisianians can be prepared for the active hurricane season with helpful tips on what to do.
For the next few months, Louisianians should expect an active hurricane season with 20 named storms to come and five of those to become major hurricanes in either the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.
This hurricane season is “going to be expensive because of a few factors,” Donelon states.
The surging rate of inflation, which is currently up 9.1 percent as released by the government, is one of the main reasons.
The cost of supplies and labor to repair homes and businesses is going to affect how quickly structures are rebuilt.
Reinsurance costs have also gone up not only because of hurricanes but also because of wildfires and earthquakes. Gas for generators and vehicles will also be costly with the current cost of price per gallon.
Donelon has given his points on how to prepare for the current hurricane season, which are included in his Storm Tour speech:
• Access the still significantly subsidized National Insurance Program: This program has benefitted Louisiana far more than any other state in the United States
• Get with your agent: Go over your policy and insurance needs. Know what your policy covers and what it doesn’t.
• As you prepare to evacuate, take your policy with you: Before you leave, go through your home. Take pictures of your home and your valuables to show your adjuster. Take your insurance papers with you!
More information about preparation for this hurricane season can be found by going to https://www.ldi.la.gov or by calling 1-800-259-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.