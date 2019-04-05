Detectives with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested three people at the Wildfire Casino in Port Allen Wednesday, April 3 after arresting one man on an active arrest warrant. All three were charged with possession of drugs including heroin, oxymorphone and methadone.
Charles "Remi" Contois, 42, was arrested on an active warrant in East Baton Rouge Parish. Following the arrest, detectives found him and two others to be in possession of various drugs.
Vinci Kelley, 31 and Matthew Meche were also arrested.
Contois was charged with possession of schedule II (oxymorphone), possession of schedule II (amphetamine), possession of schedule II (methadone), possession of Schedule III (suboxone), possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam), possession of Schedule IV (clonazepam), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelley was charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin), possession of Schedule IV (tramadol), and possession of Schedule IV (alprazolam).
Meche was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana.
