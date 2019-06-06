The RaceTrac in Addis on La. Hwy. 1 opened today, June 6 at 6 a.m.
The gas station features a pizza bar, several Icee machines and a variety of snacking options as well as snowballs and an outside seating area.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 6, 2019 @ 8:15 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.