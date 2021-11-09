BATON ROUGE – Louisiana children ages 5-11 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This announcement was made following formal recommendations from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
Ochsner Baton Rouge will began administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children November 7. The vaccine is currently approved under Emergency Use Authorization. The adult/adolescent Pfizer vaccine received full United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for anyone age 16 and older. Parental consent is needed for patients under the age of 18.
Appointments are preferred by calling 844-888-2772 or by visiting myochsner.org. Walk-ins are accommodated as supply lasts.
“As a pediatrician, I wholeheartedly recommend that you get your children vaccinated,” said James Wayne, M.D., Section Head of Pediatrics, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “It’s another added layer of protection, especially in time for those holiday family gatherings. I’m excited to get the vaccine for my seven-year-old daughter.”
The dosing for children is lower than for ages 12 and older. For comparison, children ages 5-11 will receive 10 micrograms of vaccine compared to those ages 12 and older who receive 30 micrograms of vaccine. Both vaccinations require two doses separated by 21 days.
Because the preparation and dosing are different, Ochsner Baton Rouge has created a system of checks and balances to ensure that the right dose is delivered to the right individual every time. Currently, Ochsner Baton Rouge is not offering both types of Pfizer vaccines (adult/adolescent vs. children) at the same location.
Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children directly contributed to the Pfizer vaccine trial for children ages 5-11, which helped illustrate the safety of this vaccine. Data specific to the 5 to 11-years-old age group show the vaccine was safe and generated a “robust” antibody response using a two-dose regimen of Pfizer (10-microgram per dose).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.