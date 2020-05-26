Ochsner has expanded its community COVID-19 testing efforts across the Capital Area starting Tuesday, May 26. Locations are secured in cooperation with government officials and focus on testing near local hot spots. Testing across the region will continue through the remainder of 2020 based on community need.
Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, you’re encouraged to get tested to learn your COVID-19 status. Doctor’s orders are not required.
People coming for testing are required to bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available at the times listed or until all test kits have been utilized.
“Ochsner’s investment in enhanced community testing is a critical step towards a continued safe reopening,” said Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “I’d like to thank Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso, the Iberville Parish Council and Iberville Council on Aging for their help in identifying the first community testing site. We’ll continue working with our partners to identify more locations.”
Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to a 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support. In addition to offering community testing, Ochsner has the following resources available:
- Free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Schedule a video visit with an Ochsner provider and ask follow-up questions through secure messages using MyOchsner
- Urgent Care by video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app
- In-person appointments at one of 13 Ochsner Health Centers across Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa Parishes – including Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge
To make an appointment, call 225-761-5200, or visit www.Ochsner.org/BatonRouge. To learn more about COVID-19, visit www.ochsner.org/coronavirus.
Testing schedules and/or locations are subject to change due to weather.
Tuesday, May 26
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Iberville Council on Aging
58105 Court St.
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Wednesday, May 27
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Iberville Council on Aging
58105 Court St.
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Thursday, May 28
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Blackwater United Methodist Church
10000 Blackwater Rd.
Baker, La 70714
Friday, May 29
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Blackwater United Methodist Church
10000 Blackwater Rd.
Baker, La 70714
