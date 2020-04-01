Ochsner Medical Complex – Iberville will host a drive-through COVID-19 clinic this Saturday, April 4, from 8-10 a.m., for patients with a doctor’s order for testing faxed no later than 10 a.m., on Friday (4/3). Patients without orders, or incomplete orders, can’t be tested and will be asked to follow up with their provider.
Ochsner is pleased to offer this convenient means of COVID-19 testing for people living west of the Mississippi River. Patients remain in their vehicles for testing, and results will be sent to the ordering provider’s office once available. Providers will then share the results with their patients.
While test kits are limited to 50 on Saturday, Ochsner does offer testing Monday through Saturday in Baton Rouge – with a doctor’s order.
“We understand traveling into Baton Rouge isn’t always the easiest thing to do for residents of Assumption, Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes,” stated Ochsner primary care physician Jessica Miller, M.D. (25455 La Hwy. 1, Plaquemine). “We wanted to add an additional option of convenience. If we see there is a big need in our community, we’ll look at offering drive-through testing at this location again.”
Patients and caregivers are reminded to follow the steps below should they have symptoms or concerns about COVID-19 before going to an emergency department, clinic or drive-through testing site:
- Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information
- Established patients can schedule a video visit and send secure messages via MyOchsner
- New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.
Ochsner Medical Complex – Iberville is located at 25455 La Hwy 1 in Plaquemine. In-person appointments are still available for certain conditions. Please call 225-761-5200 to schedule.
