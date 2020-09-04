Ochsner will offer free COVID-19 testing at the Addis Community Center from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Participants do not need to pre-register to be tested.
The Addis test site is part of Ochsner's community testing program, which has already completed more than 10,000 tests across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.