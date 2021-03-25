Ochsner Baton Rouge and Southern University will host a drive-thru mass vaccination event with 2,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 27.
Vaccinations are free and open to the public, though appointments are required.
WHERE: Southern University - F.G. Clark Activity Center, 801 Harding Blvd.
-Call 844-888-2772 or go online. Existing MyOchsner users can log on 24/7 to schedule. To setup an account, visit MyOchsner.com
WHEN: Saturday, March 27th, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
