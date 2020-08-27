Wind knocked down a telephone pole at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, damaging an office building, parish officials said. Crews are on-site assessing damage now.
West Baton Rouge evaded much of Hurricane Laura’s destruction that cities and towns in Southwest Louisiana have seen. Smaller trees are down across the parish, but have not caused a lot of destruction, West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Tim Crockett said.
“It’s not looking all that bad,” Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said. “We were fortunate on this one.”
For the West Side, the storm was mostly a wind event with rainwater quickly receding in most areas.
Crews worked to clear roads of downed trees and debris. DOTD closed I-10 Westbound at mile marker 146 1/2 WB due to a fallen tree for about 45 minutes at 6 a.m. The road is now clear.
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools and parish government offices are closed today. Berthelot says crews will continue working to pick up debris.
