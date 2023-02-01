Town of Addis council voted unanimously to accept David Cauthron’s previously submitted resignation effective Jan. 9.
This was recommended by Addis Police Chief, Richard Anderson.
Cauthron, the Addis police officer whose actions resulted in the death of two teens and left another in critical condition, had been on unpaid leave since last council meeting in January.
Cauthron submitted his letter of resignation after he bonded out of jail. He was placed on leave following the accident and his arrest.
The officer was speeding during a pursuit of Tyquel Zanders, who had allegedly broken into his parents' home and stolen their car.
Cauthron was on LA 1 when investigating officials say he failed to brake when passing through a red light and smashed into another vehicle, killing Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn.
Dunn’s brother Liam, 20, was the backseat passenger in the vehicle that was hit and was recently released from the hospital.
Cauthron was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with negligent homicide and bonded out on a $100,000 bond on Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.