Public officials and Brusly High alum joined the team of architects and contractors to cut the ribbon on Brusly High School Tuesday, Sept. 29.
"So many people have played a part, not just in building this, but what we have been able to do in West Baton Rouge Parish," Superintendent of Schools Wes Watts said during the ceremony.
Milton J. Womack Construction, BCB Architects, Fusion Architects, APS and Dean Hotard Architect and Associates celebrated the completion of the $36 million project.
The two-story, 124,000 square foot school boasts natural lighting throughout with state-of-the-art facilities, including a food science lab, media center, college-style cafeteria and open courtyard.
Watts and Principal Walt Lemoine took officials on a tour of the facility following the ceremony.
