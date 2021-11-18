BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is pleased to announce the addition of the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion in Downtown Baton Rouge to the Museum Division operated by the Louisiana Department of State. The historic Old Governor’s Mansion (OGM) was formerly operated under the purview of the Governor’s Office by the Louisiana Division of Administration (the Division) through a cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA) with the Foundation for Historical Louisiana, Inc. (FHL).
“The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office is tasked with the guardianship and preservation of our state’s unique history,” said Ardoin. “These educational and historic properties include the Old State Capitol, State Archives and seven other signature facilities that operate throughout the state as the Louisiana State Museum Division of the Louisiana Department of State. I am excited about the addition of the Old Governor’s Mansion, which complements and accentuates the mission of the Old State Capitol, providing visitors and event-goers a tangible opportunity to experience our history first hand.”
The Louisiana Division of Administration entered into an interagency agreement with the Department of State to take control of the facility in July 2021. On October 26, 2021, the Division terminated the relationship with FHL, notified the Secretary of State of this development and provided representatives of the Department of State access to the facility for the first time on November 1, 2021.
