Ollie’s Car Wash, located at 6701 LA Highway 1in Addis is owned by Brady and Melissa Walton.
Ollie’s Car Wash first rolled open its doors in Walker in 2015. Since then they’ve expanded to Addis
in 2016 and in Denham Springs in 2018. Their mission is to provide a first class wash at a first class facility with first class customer service to the local community. Shown are Melissa and Brady Walton with Darrel Guilbeau of Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.