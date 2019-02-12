Our Lady of the Lake held a ceremonial groundbreaking and blessing at the newest location of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Westside in Port Allen on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
The two current West Side clinics—located in Port Allen and Brusly—will become one with the opening of the new 11,000 square-foot facility on LA Highway 1 South in Port Allen near West Side Images.
The clinic will house six physicians and be able to serve approximately 140 patients daily, according to Our Lady of the Lake.
The clinic currently in Brusly will convert into a pediatric facility.
The foundation has already been laid for the newest clinic, as the groundbreaking and blessing served a ceremonial purpose.
The clinic is expected to open in Fall 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.