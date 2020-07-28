Early voting is open now for the August 15 Municipal General Election, which has one item on the ballot for West Baton Rouge Parish voters - the Community Center Property Tax renewal.
Parish voters have approved the community center millage, or property tax, every 10 years since the first millage to fund the Port Allen Community Center was passed in 1934.
According to a Parks and Revenue Department presentation, approximately 85%, or $1.13 million, of the estimated property tax collected comes from business and industry. About 15%, or about $246,000, is paid by homeowners.
Until 2001, the tax only covered the Port Allen Community Center. In 2000, voters approved a proposal to renew the tax at three mills to include all five of the parish’s community centers.
Parish community centers include two in Port Allen - the Port Allen Community Center and William and Lee Center, two in Addis - the Addis Community Center and Addis VFW Hall, which the Addis VFW donated to the parish - and one in Erwinville. The newest facility is the William and Lee Center, which opened in November 2019.
The community centers generate revenue as residents and visitors rent them out for private events, such as weddings or reunions.
The budgeted revenue for the centers in 2020 is $1.676 million, with about $1.33 million generated from the proposed three mill property tax renewal. The remaining $346,000 is generated by renting out the facilities.
For 2020, the Parks and Recreation Department has budgeted operating expenses of $1.294 million with additional revenue set aside for capital improvements.
Early voting is open through Saturday, August 8, excluding Sunday, August 2. Early voting is being held in the Registrar of Voters Office in the Courthouse Annel Building at 883 7th Street, Suite A, in Port Allen, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
