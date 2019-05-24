An undercover investigation to identify and arrest individuals targeting juveniles for sexual exploitation led to the arrest of two men on Thursday, May 23.
Authorities with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Pratik Ardeshna, 25, for indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Authorities also arrested Jimmy Fowler, 37, on charges of prostitution and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and methamphetamine.
The arrests are the result of a joint operation between the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sulphur Police Department, Addis Police Department, and the Port Allen Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.