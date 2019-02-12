One person is dead following a shooting at LaComb's Trailer Park off of U.S. 190 Monday night, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
A resident called in a report of shots fired around 8:00 p.m. and responding deputies found one person deceased. The WBRSO has identified the person and is making notifications.
More information is expected this afternoon.
