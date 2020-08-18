A Washington Parish man was killed in a four-car wreck on I-10 at LA 415 around 4 p.m. today, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Traffic Supervisor Ken Albarez.
Joseph Corso, 66, died as a result of his injuries sustained during this crash. His wife was airlifted to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
Jose Svindeola, of Texas, rear-ended the Corso's vehicle after looking down for a split second, Albarez said. The Corso's car then rear-ended the car in front of them, which was carrying a saw that caused damage to a fourth vehicle.
The interstate shut down for approximately 15 minutes while helicopter medic crews responded to the scene.
Svindeola was charged with several traffic violations and may face additional charges from this District Attorney's Office, Albarez said. Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash, but toxicology reports are pending.
