A multiple car wreck on northbound La. 1 by the Dow Westside YMCA left one dead and multiple injured Tuesday morning, according to WBRZ.
Several cars were involved in the collision, which occurred around 11 a.m. Airmed responded and another person was transported via ambulance from the scene. Several people were injured, according to authorities.
This story will be updated as information is made available.
Multiple car wreck on La. 1 by the YMCA headed North. Both lanes blocked, traffic passing on the shoulder. Looks like at least four cars were involved. pic.twitter.com/CVj5GaJ7uO— Bre (@BtheJournalist) January 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.