t has been widely reported that lockdowns have had a significant impact on our lifestyles. While it has inevitably had a negative effect on some people’s habits - turning to drink, or drugs, or increasing their use of one or both - for others, it appears it has actually been a force of good. That’s according to DrugAbuse.com, a national resource for alcohol and substance abuse treatment, who surveyed 3,200 Americans to find out how many had formed better habits during the pandemic and why.
The results included the encouraging statistic that 1 in 10 Louisianans have actually given up alcohol or drastically cut down since the start of the pandemic. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the two main reasons why are to do with socializing.
A quarter (26%) of those who said they’d cut down on drinking over the past year explained that the lack of after-work drinking had been a significant factor - it’s harder to head out with colleagues after a long, hard day in the office when, well, you’re not in the office in the first place. And a third (32%) said the lack of regular get-togethers with drinking buddies was what prompted them to cut down.
For those who gave up alcohol completely over the last year, 52% said their main reason for doing so was because they were actively trying to be healthier, while 28% said the main reason was to save money. Another 14% indicated that the main reason they gave up drinking during the pandemic was that they simply got bored of alcohol, while 3% did so to avoid hangovers. Lastly, another 3% say they quit alcohol during the pandemic to improve their relationships between friends and family.
However, there is a worry among some of those surveyed - 28%, in fact - that they will go back to drinking when restrictions are lifted, i.e. when bars are open again, after-work drinks resume when they go back to the office, or when they take vacations.
Despite this, the survey also found that there have been other benefits to lockdowns; nearly half of respondents (45%) have been grateful to spend more time with their partner, or family, and more than a third (35%) have enjoyed the sense of community spirit which emerged during the pandemic and brought people closer together - things like collecting groceries for a neighbor, for example. A climate-conscious 9% have been grateful for the decrease in pollution, 6% have been taking on home improvement projects, and 3% have been enjoying more sleep.
