Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.