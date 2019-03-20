The southbound right lane of the Intracostal Waterway is expected to remain closed for four weeks, according to a statement by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
DOTD continues its assessment of the damage done to the LA 1 southbound Intracoastal Bridge after a truck collided with the bridge on March 19. The collision caused severe damage to a girder.
The outside travel lane will remain closed until repairs are made to ensure safety for travelers. This lane is estimated to remain closed for four weeks. There are currently no weight restrictions on the bridge, but the width is restricted to 12 feet.
DOTD hired International Straightening, Inc. to repair the damaged girder for an estimated $450,000 under an emergency order signed by DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson.
DOTD has also taken measures to mitigate traffic issues which will take place by 3 p.m. March 20:
- DOTD will have staff at traffic signals in Port Allen to monitor traffic flow and adjust as needed.
- A temporary signal will be placed on LA 1 to work as a ramp meter to give the I-10 off ramp the right of way.
- The I-10 westbound off-ramp to LA 1 southbound will have the right of way while motorists on LA 1 southbound will yield.
- Law enforcement presence will be located at the I-10/LA 1 southbound merge.
The current joint repair work on the northbound bridge will be moved to the outside lane of the southbound side while it remains closed in an effort to minimize future traffic congestion related to this project.
“We know this is an inconvenience on a bridge that is already over capacity, and that is why we have treated this as an emergency situation,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said. “Once our inspectors determined the bridge damage caused an unsafe situation, we had no choice but to close the lane for safety reasons, hire a contractor, and begin the process to expedite these repairs, while accelerating the repairs that were underway when this impact occurred. We also have instituted traffic mitigation measures to ease the pain of the lane closure. Again, I know this is a horrible inconvenience, but safety is our number one concern.”
