The Old Mississippi River Bridge, US 190, will have an inside eastbound lane closure for most of June, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced.
The lane closure will begin Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 13 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.
Weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7, and last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 10.
The lanes will close again Tuesday, June 18 through Thursday, June 27 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day and Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 24 at 4 a.m.
The closure is for the replacement of railroad ties.
