The Old Mississippi River Bridge, or US 190, will have an inside eastbound lane closure beginning Sunday, June 23 and ending Thursday, June 27 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. according to DOTD.
This closure is for the replacement of railroad ties.
