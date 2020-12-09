The Northbound right lane of LA 1 from the Iberville Parish Line to the Intracoastal Bridge will be closed beginning today (Wednesday, Dec. 9) at 8 p.m. and ending by 4 a.m. tomorrow, DOTD announced today. The closure is needed to repair blow-outs in concrete pavement.
Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide.
Drivers are urged to use caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
