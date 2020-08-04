West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Officer and Port Allen native Rob Favrot will open Range Ready, a firearms and supplies store in the shopping center next to JW Food Mart on LA. Hwy. 1 in Brusly next week.
The three-decade veteran of the Sheriff’s Office is getting a jump-start on his next chapter as he prepares for retirement early next year. His passion for law enforcement and safety make this the perfect project, he said.
The shop will fill the local need for a law enforcement and first responder supply store, Favrot said.
“I’m trying to keep business local,” he added.
The store will carry firearms, ammunition, supplies and local law enforcement uniforms. Favrot has contracted with Lipsey’s and 5.11 Tactical to carry their products. He looks forward to serving local law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders, he said.
“I have an American flag on the wall with a blue line and one with a red line,” he said. “I don’t want to leave anyone out.”
Favrot will also host classes at the shop and has teched-out a classroom right inside of the store. Concealed carry classes are already up and running, Favrot said, and he also plans to offer CPR, first aid and hunter’s safety classes.
