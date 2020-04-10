School likely will not resume this school year, according to comments made by Governor John Bel Edwards during his media briefing on Thursday.
The Louisiana Association of State Superintendents (LASS) along with leaders of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education requested the cancellation of school for the remainder of the year amid the coronavirus.
Gov. Edwards said he will consult with Beth Scioneaux, Interim Superintendent of Education, before making a decision but that he suspects an order “is forthcoming very quickly.”
His comments confirm what many teachers, students and parents suspected when schools closed on March 13.
The Louisiana High School Sports Association confirmed the cancellation of all winter sports championships and spring sports regular seasons Thursday.
“We realize and concur with the argument about returning to normalcy and allowing seniors to have their moment...but our unwavering focus must now remain on doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measures set forth by our Governor,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in a statement.
LHSAA announces the cancellation of the remaining Winter and Spring Sports.... read more https://t.co/tASRdhQc61 pic.twitter.com/XfEwIVk3Jd— LHSAA (@LHSAA) April 9, 2020
