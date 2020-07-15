The trial of Oscar Lozada, 45, who is accused of murdering his 51-year-old wife and Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lozado'a trial for second-degree murder was scheduled to begin Monday, but his attorney and Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings requested a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A status hearing is set for Aug. 13, but a new date for the trial has not been scheduled.
Oscar Lozada, the husband of former Brusly High teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, was indicted by a grand jury in East Baton Rouge on second-degree murder Thursday, Jan. 10.
Authorities arrested Oscar Lozada in September 2018, seven years after Sylviane Finck Lozada's disappearance. In October 2018 he confessed to killing his wife of six years. Shortly after his confession, East Baton Rouge deputies were seen searching a waterway in Ascension Parish for remains.
Her remains have never been found.
Lozada fled to Venezuela with the couple's four-year-old daughter, Angelina, days after her disappearance in July of 2011. Before booking two round-trip flights to Venezuela, Oscar Lozada was seen on surveillance video at Lowe's purchasing cement, 5-gallon buckets, luggage locks in and plastic bins days before fleeing to Venezuela, according to his arrest warrant.
