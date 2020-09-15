The on ramp to I-10 East at LA-1 is closed due to an overturned truck on the Mississippi River Bridge.
Authorities are investigating whether the overturned truck is transporting hazardous materials.
Drivers are advised to take LA-1 to Hwy. 190 to avoid delays.
The entrance ramp from LA 1 North to I-10 East is blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 15, 2020
