Reece Avants, owner of Posh Pet Palace in Port Allen, was arrested on April 8, 2022 on attempted first-degree rape and additional charges.
Sources tell Unfiltered with Kiran that Avants, 36, of Addis, is accused of an incident at the pet grooming salon with a female teenager.
Avants allegedly inappropriately touched a juvenile and then backed her into a room at the business on April 3, 2022.
Along with attempted first-degree rape, Avants is charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile & false imprisonment.
Due to the case involving a juvenile, details are limited.
Sources have said that since his arrest, several other teens have come forward alleging sexual misconduct.
Bond was set on April 11 for $350,000 and a protective order was issued to stay away from the 15-year-old victim.
