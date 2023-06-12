A local pharmacy and its owner are required to pay a $275,000 fine for allegedly dispensing and distributing controlled substances through over 1,000 invalid prescriptions, according to a federal court.
Stevens Pharmacy, 520 S Alexander Ave. in Port Allen and its owner, Steven Gough, were found to have filled 1,179 invalid prescriptions for controlled substances between Jan. 1, 2018, and March 4, 2020, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. of the Middle District of Louisiana said in a statement.
The controlled substances included hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, according to Gathe's statement.
The violations included:
- Dispensing more opioids than prescribed
- Filling expired prescriptions for controlled substances
- Filling unsigned prescriptions for controlled substances
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances lacking required elements, such as patient addresses or prescribers' DEA registration numbers
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances in which the prescribers were unidentified
- Filling prescriptions for controlled substances before the prescriber-specified start dates of those prescriptions.
Gough must provide a written notice to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) if he practices pharmacy in the United States.
He must also consent to warrantless inspections and audits by the DEA for three years if he operates a pharmacy practice he own anywhere in the country.
Gough surrendered the DEA registration for Stevens Pharmacy after the DEA executed an administrative inspection warrant at the pharmacy on March 4, 2020.
