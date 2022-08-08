Family and friends of the Kirby family gathered in the Port Allen High School gym to celebrate the lives of Ian, Amanda, and Sandra Kirby.
To honor both Ian and Amanda, band director Byron Hunter thought to allow the Port Allen Pels’ Band of Blue to play scores Ian would have performed alongside his bandmates this year.
Afterwards, attendees gathered in a nearby field to honor the Kirby family with a balloon release.
Samantha Dabadie, a friend of Ian, reminisced on their relationship.
“Ian was a close friend of mine, we talked almost every day," she said. "He had a brighter future than just about everyone I’ve ever met. He deserved so much that he didn’t get. I’m going to miss him so much.”
Dabadie further described Ian as “such an amazing person and you could never fully put into words; he was so smart and kind as well as very vocal. You’d never not know he was in a room.”
Bailey O’Brien, another friend of Ian’s, delved more into his life, saying, “Well for one, he was an amazing person who could always put a smile on your face, I had met him through another friend of his who I met on the first day of school, it was pretty memorable. As for hobbies, I know he liked to watch anime, game on his computer and stuff and play in the band.”
O’Brien keeps to heart advice Ian once said: “He told me to always ignore people that are picking on me, since according to him, ‘They have nothing better to do than be jerks.’ It’s stuck with me and helped me get through a good bit of school where people constantly messed with me.”
The Port Allen community continues to mourn this tremendous loss. Hunter assured friends and family who were in attendance that the band would continue to find ways to honor Ian in the upcoming school year.
If you would like to help the Kirby family, please support them at https://gofund.me/b3441214.
