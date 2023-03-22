Port Allen High School presented an encore performance of their Black History month presentation to a Port Allen Middle School audience on March 17.
This was the last of three performances of the original script by Kendaylyn Mupompa, a counselor at Port Allen High, which lead the audience through the history of the formation of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense in the late 1960s.
“It’s important that we celebrate the history and the culture of all of our students, in an inclusive way, you know - that doesn’t ostracize any group because no group is superior or inferior to the other, so we try to make sure that we do that,” said Principal James Jackson.
The high school actors and performers involved held the attention and gained participation from an audience of middle school students for approximately 90 minutes with well-delivered lines and emotional engagement.
Many audience members joined chantings urged by characters in scenes, bringing the story through the fourth wall.
The performance was put on by the following high school students listed in order of appearance: Logan Magee, Joshua Howard, Haleigh Jones, Savaas Dunn, Caden Grace, Diamond Gordon, Tyranne Lejeunne, Indeah Whaley, Laderrien Burns, Jontrei Stevens, Dedricanna Johnson, Lance Smith, McKinley Grace, Olivia Scott, Krishawndayln Clark, Jordan Battley, Crystal Collins (artwork), the PAHS Band, Color Guard, and Dance team.
Mayor Richard Lee, III after seeing the performance stated, “It was a very well put on program and it’s exciting to see that the students at Port Allen High School have extraordinary talent that was displayed for this particular program.”
This performance wasn’t merely entertainment; educational components were vivid throughout. The school’s history department approved the material. Definitions of keywords to understand the play’s theme were displayed on large monitors and those same monitors provided dates, locations, and background information like a living timeline for the audience while the plot developed.
Jackson explained the message packed into the performance, “The overall theme is revolutionary ideas and we used the history of the Black Panther Party to just encourage our people that when you have something that you believe in - that you feel is a just cause - to fight for it, the right way.”
The engagement and enthusiasm shown by the actors highlight the excellent work of the school’s new theater program and its focus on the arts. At intermission between acts, Principal Jackson read Jacqueline Woodson’s book “The Other Side,” a student read a poem and the high school’s band instructor played a song on his saxophone.
“We’re just super, super proud,” Jackson told the West Side Journal after curtain call.
The original plan was one presentation to the school and then it was supposed to be a wrap. However, the administration got the idea to present it to other schools. “It was almost a tragedy that we couldn’t do it again," Jackson said. So, the show went on to perform twice more, once for 6-8 grade students at Caneview and Port Allen Middle School students as well.
While the performance was well regarded, the theater program it emerged from is still in its youth, “It might sound crazy, but it really goes back to when we did our district-wide renovations about five years ago and we had a pool of money that was assigned to our school and we had to make a decision on what we wanted to do with it.”
Jackson explained that the school and the superintendent at the time, Wes Watts, decided to build a performing arts theater at Port Allen High School.
“We felt like our kids had some untapped potential - you know - with regards to the arts, singing, dancing, acting, rapping, you know doing whatever - but they didn’t have a platform to show off those talents," Jackson said.
Since the theater has been built, the high school has hired a theater teacher, a dance teacher, and a choir teacher which has expanded opportunities for students at Port Allen High. “It’s just one of those times you have a vision and, like, the vision actually comes true the way you wanted it to,” said Jackson.
